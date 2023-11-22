About 34K passengers departing at Austin airport day before Thanksgiving

With an estimated 34,000 people flying out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, the day before Thanksgiving was a busy day for everyone.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 22, on-site parking at the airport is full. Check for updates here.

If you're parking off-site, make sure there's availability first, or get dropped off at the airport.

"Our TSA partners, airline partners are working very hard. They know this is an all hands on deck kind of day," said Sam Haynes, communications manager for ABIA.

Passengers navigated long lines of traffic to get to the airport.

"We Uber'ed here and the Uber ride was about an hour. It's weird because you get to the airport, and you think you're there, but then the actual road into the gates is so long," Nathan Noble said.

One passenger showed up about four hours before her flight.

"The traffic was backed up as far as I could see. My flight is at 8, so I wanted to get here really early," Katie Uebele said.

Another is traveling home to California.

"I was worried about it because back at home it takes about three hours to get picked up at the airport and dropped off. I was kind of worried about the holiday rush, but it's not too bad here, I'm excited," Damiano Colaruotolo said.

Airport officials say last Friday and this coming Sunday, Nov. 26, are expected to be the busiest for the Thanksgiving travel season.

Security lines moved smoothly on Wednesday. It's recommended you show up two and half hours before your flight.

"We think that the TSA lines were peaking at about less than 30 minutes today, and that was earlier this morning, so that's a great time. That is right within the TSA national goal of 30 minutes or less," Haynes said.

RELATED: 'Pack your patience': Austin airport expected to be busier than average for holiday travel

Make sure your carry-on doesn't have any prohibited items.

"Be sure that you're not accidentally bringing something that will slow down the TSA process for you and everybody behind you. That is the surefire way to be the least popular person at the airport, and we don't want that to happen," Haynes said.

Any food in your carry-on has to be solid.

"We like to say that you can bring the potato, but once it becomes the mashed potato, that's got to go into your checked luggage," Haynes said.

Arriving earlier means less stress for passengers.

"We're two hours early, so I think that will be cool," Noble said.

"I prepared for that way early, but I'm sure a lot of people here are racing for the clocks," Uebele said.

If you're flying out on Sunday, remember it's expected to be another busy day, so plan ahead and get to the airport early.