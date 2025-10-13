Austin airport's staffing shortage leads to delays
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport experienced a ground stop and a ground delay on Monday.
The FAA said this was due to a staffing shortage.
What we know:
According to the FAA, around 4 p.m. on Monday Oct. 13, a ground delay was issued for arriving flights at the airport. The delay was to be lifted around 9 p.m.
Travelers were told they might experience about a 40-minute delay, with some delayed as long as an hour and a half.
Around 8 p.m., the FAA issued a ground stop for the airport. It was lifted about an hour later.
Dig deeper:
Both the ground delay and the ground stop were issued due to staffing shortages at the Austin airport.
Last week, Congressman Lloyd Doggett told FOX 7 that ABIA has only 27 out of the 60 air traffic controllers it needs to operate the airport safely.
The Source: Information from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and the FAA