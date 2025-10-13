Austin airport's staffing shortage leads to delays

The Brief A ground stop and ground delay took place at Austin airport on Oct. 13 The FAA said this was because of a staffing shortage



The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport experienced a ground stop and a ground delay on Monday.

The FAA said this was due to a staffing shortage.

What we know:

According to the FAA, around 4 p.m. on Monday Oct. 13, a ground delay was issued for arriving flights at the airport. The delay was to be lifted around 9 p.m.

Travelers were told they might experience about a 40-minute delay, with some delayed as long as an hour and a half.

Around 8 p.m., the FAA issued a ground stop for the airport. It was lifted about an hour later.

Dig deeper:

Both the ground delay and the ground stop were issued due to staffing shortages at the Austin airport.

Last week, Congressman Lloyd Doggett told FOX 7 that ABIA has only 27 out of the 60 air traffic controllers it needs to operate the airport safely.