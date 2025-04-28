Austin airport increasing its parking garage rates

The Brief The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is increasing its parking garage rates The red garage and the blue garage are affected The new rates will start on May 1



The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is increasing the cost for travelers to park their vehicles in its parking garages.

The new rates will start on May 1.

"The red garage daily rate will go from $32 to $35. The red garage hourly rate will go from $5 to $7. And the blue garage daily will be from $23 to $26," says Samantha Rojas, an ABIA spokesperson.

Austin airport expansion

What they're saying:

According to the airport, the additional funds will go toward Journey with AUS, the expansion at ABIA that's underway.

"Right now, we're building our new yellow garage, so all of these rates, the changes in rates, are just to meet the demands of that project," says Rojas.

The yellow garage that's currently under construction will add close to 7,000 parking spaces. It is expected to partially open in 2026 and be complete by 2027.

"When the yellow garage is open, the red garage will be removed," says Rojas.

ABIA says the parking rates are comparable to airports across the country.

Airport officials say if you cannot afford the price hike, you may have to take a hike to the terminal from the economy lot, where the rates will remain the same: $5 per hour or $12 per day.

"We have the economy lots, which people are more than welcome to use. If they don't mind parking a little bit farther from the terminal," says Rojas.

Local perspective:

Earl Brown, traveling from Canada, says the rate increase pushes travelers to use other options.

"Parking is a little bit like a shock when you go to the airport. So, you try not to do it more than like a day. If you leave it for a week, well, you know, you're really adding up. I try to use either the offsite parking, which is a cheaper deal. I imagine they have that down here. Or, you know, Uber in and Uber out," says Brown.