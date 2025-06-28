Austin-area shelters hold 'name your price' adoption event this weekend

The Brief Austin-area animal shelters are holding a "Your price, your pet" adoption event this Saturday and Sunday (June 28-29). Five shelters are participating The goal is to alleviate overcrowding by letting adopters set their own price.



Animal shelters across the Austin area are letting people adopt an animal for their own price.

Your price, your pet event

What we know:

Participating shelters will have the special pricing on Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29.

The goal of the massive adoption event is to help relieve overcrowding at shelters in the area.

Participating Shelters:

Five shelters are taking part in the event.

Austin Animal Center⁠

Austin Pets Alive!⁠

Austin Humane Society⁠

Pflugerville Animal Shelter⁠

Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter⁠

The shelters will be open for their usual operating hours.