Austin-area shelters hold 'name your price' adoption event this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas - Animal shelters across the Austin area are letting people adopt an animal for their own price.
Your price, your pet event
What we know:
Participating shelters will have the special pricing on Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29.
The goal of the massive adoption event is to help relieve overcrowding at shelters in the area.
Participating Shelters:
Five shelters are taking part in the event.
- Austin Animal Center
- Austin Pets Alive!
- Austin Humane Society
- Pflugerville Animal Shelter
- Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter
The shelters will be open for their usual operating hours.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Austin Animal Shelter.