Austin barricade situation ends with SWAT arrest early Saturday

The Brief A SWAT team resolved a barricade situation at a home in Austin early Saturday morning. Police were responding to a reported family violence assault when the suspect refused to come out. The suspect surrendered after SWAT breached the door and was taken into custody.



A SWAT team successfully removed a barricaded subject from a home early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Police were initially called to the 4600 block of Teri Road for an assault family violence call.

When they arrived, they spoke to the alleged victim outside the home, and found that the suspect was barricaded inside.

After unsuccessfully trying to speak with the suspect, SWAT was called to the scene.

SWAT was also unable to coax the suspect out, so the door was breached.

Once SWAT found the suspect inside the home, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody just before 6 a.m.

What we don't know:

The names of those involved were not released.