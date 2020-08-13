Austin City Council approves budget including funding cuts to APD

Austin City Council has approved its fiscal year 2021 budget which includes the cutting of $150 million in funds to the Austin Police Department.

Of that $150 million, city council will immediately reinvest $23 million for social programs and services. The amount cut and reallocated had been proposed by council member Greg Casar.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Following months of demonstrations against police brutality in the wake of Minnesota man George Floyd’s death, activists had been pushing for the city to defund the Austin Police Department by $100 million.

During Monday, August 12's budget hearings, about 250 phone speakers signed up and more in-person at the Palmer Events Center to talk about the budget.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS