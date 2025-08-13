Austin City Council to vote on possible tax rate election amid budget discussions

The Brief Austin City Council held a meeting to discuss the final budget They are deciding if there should be a tax rate election The city is facing a deficit



Austin City Council is deciding if there should be a tax rate election as they work through the final budget.

This comes as the city faces a deficit.

The average Austin homeowner could see an increase of several hundred dollars a year on their property tax bill.

The city can't raise the property tax rate by more than 3.5% without a tax rate election.

The city manager's base budget proposal is at 3.5%, which would raise property taxes by about $154 a year.

Austin City Council members' proposals

What they're saying:

One subquorum, council members Vanessa Fuentes, Chito Vela, Ryan Alter, and Jose Velasquez, originally proposed a 6.75 cent increase for things like homelessness, workforce investment, park maintenance and wildfire mitigation.

Another subquorum, Council members Krista Laine, Mike Siegel, Paige Ellis, and Zo Qadri, originally proposed 5.75 cent tax increase.

Mayor Kirk Watson says he wanted a compromise. Most council members are now leaning towards an increase of 5 cents per 100 dollars of property value. They're going through which services that would include.

Laine supports the 5-cent increase.

"I have prioritized making sure that there are funds available where there have been long-standing limited access to city services," she said.

She says considering federal cuts and less revenue, "that's just the sweet spot that will allow us to maintain, as best we can, in the current funding climate, what our city needs."

Council member Marc Duchen doesn't think there should be a tax-rate election at all.

"I'm opposed to the tax rate election that the council is currently considering, which looks like it'll be at least five pennies, which is going to be at least another $200 on top of the base property tax increase," he said.

He adds that residents are already paying for other increases on their property tax bill, and he hopes for better spending data tracking in the city.

"We're at risk of becoming a city of have-and-have-nots," Duchen said.

What's next:

If the city doesn't vote on a tax rate election on Wednesday, they have until Friday, August 15, to decide and adopt the budget.