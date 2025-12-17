APD looking for 5 suspects accused of assaulting victims on 6th St.

The Brief APD is looking for five suspects accused of assaulting victims on 6th Street Police said the incident happened on Nov. 29 after the UT Austin vs Texas A&M game One of the victims took photos of three of the five suspects involved



Police are asking for help identifying five suspects involved in an assault on 6th Street.

This happened after the UT Austin vs Texas A&M game last month.

What we know:

Austin police said on Nov. 29, around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to an assault on 6th Street. This happened after the UT Austin vs Texas A&M game.

Five suspects confronted two victims dressed in Texas A&M clothing.

The altercation began when one of the suspects displayed a "Hook ‘Em Horns" hand gesture toward the victims. The victims then responded with a "Horns down" gesture. After, the suspects then assaulted the victims.

One of the victims was able to take photos of three of the five suspects. However, police said there is no available surveillance video due to how crowded the area was.

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.