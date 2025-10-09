Council approves buying $4.3M property for new homeless navigation center

The Brief Austin City Council voted 8-3 to buy a $4.3M property on I-35 near Oltorf for a controversial new homeless navigation center The "no" votes were Council Members Marc Duchen, Zo Qadri, and Jose Velasquez Who will run the center hasn't been decided yet



Austin City Council voted 8-3 to buy a $4.3 million property on I-35 near Oltorf for a controversial new homeless navigation center.

Advocates for the site say it's needed to help those who need services, but opponents are worried about safety in their community. Many say they're not against homeless navigation centers, but they want more time to look at the impacts.

What they're saying:

About 60 people spoke during public comment.

"This proposed site is just 0.3 miles from a high school, and 0.8 miles from an elementary school, which will only worsen those problems in the area that are already strained with safety concerns and limited enforcement," one public commenter said.

"Our homeless neighbors are not dangerous murderers or predators, they are our friends, neighbors, and community members deserving of basic needs met and homes," another public commenter said.

Council Member Marc Duchen brought a motion to postpone the vote, but that failed. Most of the council members voted in favor.

"We are going to take the lessons we have learned over the past many years and get this right," Council Member Ryan Alter said.

The "no" votes were Council Members Duchen, Zo Qadri, and Jose Velasquez.

"I'm voting no, because I personally have not had enough time with this item," Velasquez said.

"I'm voting no today not because I oppose creating a navigation center, but because I believe we need stronger community engagement," Qadri said.

"If I had to buy a four-and-a half million dollar home in two weeks, I'd try and find out some of the things I'm confused about and right now, and I'm not in that place," Duchen said.

Homeless Strategy Officer David Gray says he hears the community's concerns, but the center is needed.

"If we don't bring these services, what we're going see is more people in that community on the streets, more children, more families on the streets, and that's not something that any Austinite wants," he said.

What's next:

Who will run the center hasn't been decided yet.

Gray told FOX 7 Austin Wednesday they want to bring a lease agreement to Council sometime in the winter for an operator.