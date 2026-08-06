Austin City Council puts $295M bond on ballot to invest in parks, libraries, public spaces

The Brief Austin City Council approves $295 million bond package for November ballot If passed, that money would be used to improve parks and libraries Mayor Kirk Watson, 2 council members opposed the package; Watson said the city should wait until 2028



Austin voters will soon decide whether to spend nearly $300 million on parks and libraries.

On Thursday, city council took the final step needed to put that proposal on the November ballot.

By the numbers:

Austin’s parks, libraries, and public spaces could soon get a major investment after city council voted to place a $295 million bond package on the November ballot.

If approved by voters, about $260 million would go toward parks, including park improvements, new trials, four city pools, and facility upgrades, with another $35 million to fund improvements to Austin libraries.

If the bond package is ultimately approved by voters this November, it will cost the owner of a median-valued Austin home (about $485,000) about $40 more in property tax annually.

What they're saying:

"I'm here today to thank the council members who voted to include Colony Park Library Project in the proposed November 2026 bond, as well as those who voted to advance the resolution. This project represents more than a new building, it is an investment in the Colony Park community and the Eastern Crescent bringing educational opportunities, access to technology, and a gathering place for families and residents of all ages. It is a step toward addressing years of disinvestment," Colony Park Neighborhood Association representative Barbara Scott said.

The other side:

Not everyone agrees this is the right timing for a bond, though. Austin Mayor Kirk Watson argued the city should wait until 2028.

"I think the voters said to us in November of last year, when they soundly rejected the tax ratification election, they want us to pay better attention to the role that government is playing in the affordability of our city and I don't think things have gotten better since last November when it comes to affordability," Mayor Watson said. "I put affordability first, and especially as we look at a budget that had built into it, a tax rate increase that will allow for 3.5% more revenue, and you look at rates for water and rates for energy, you look at all of those different things and then on top of that you say let's have a bond election, I don't think this is the right time to do that."

Several council members said funding for deteriorating parks and libraries could not wait any longer.

On Tuesday, council finalized the bond proposal. Mayor Watson and council members Marc Duchen and Jose Velasquez opposed the measure.