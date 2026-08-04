Texas road rage: Woman upset with man's misdemeanor charge after he breaks her arm

The Brief A woman is speaking out after she said the man accused of breaking her arm will only be charged with a misdemeanor The incident was a result of road rage on RM 1431 in Lago Vista The Travis County District Attorney's Office and the defendant's attorney have sent statements



The victim of a road rage assault that happened in Lago Vista is speaking out. She is upset because the defendant's charge is now a misdemeanor instead of a felony.

The backstory:

Belinda Hargrave, 60, says on December 10, 2025, she was driving home on RM 1431 when she encountered the defendant, David Robbins, 63.

"I could see in my rearview mirror just somebody just, (revving noise), then just getting right on me, I thought he was going to hit me. He was just riding my tail, so I kind of said, 'dude, go over this way, you know?'" she said.

She says they made some gestures at each other. Hargrave went to stop at Oski's Food Store. She says the other driver crossed through traffic to get to the gas station. She pulled out her mace, and Robbins grabbed her arm and threw her to the ground.

"I thought he was showing me a gun or something. I was like, in my head I'm like, 'Oh my God, he's fixing to shoot me and kill me right here in this parking lot.' The next thing I knew, I felt him grab me and I duck my head, and then the next thing I knew was that everything went dark, and I was on the ground," Hargrave said.

Hargraves' arm was broken. She had to have surgery and is facing about $250,000 in medical bills.

Court records show Robbins was originally charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. A grand jury indicted it as a misdemeanor. The case was then transferred to the Travis County Attorney's office.

"As he's getting into his car, he's looking back at me, going, like, yeah, like he's proud of himself for doing this to me and just ruining my entire life, and I'm sorry, that's not a misdemeanor to me. It's not a misdemeanor to me," she said.

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Hargrave, a pre-K teacher, says she's no longer able to work.

"I can't lift children anymore. I will never be able to fully straighten my arm again," she said.

She says she wants justice.

"I just want the law to be the law, which I thought was a felony," she said.

What they're saying:

The Travis County District Attorney's Office released the following statement:

"We are committed to continuing to fight for justice for Mrs. Hargrave.

In this case, a group of independent community members serving as grand jurors heard the evidence and the law and returned an indictment for the offense of Assault Causing Bodily Injury, a misdemeanor.

We respect the independence of the community members who served in the grand jury and are thankful for their service."

Charlie Baird, Robbins' attorney, says in a statement:

"The Travis County District Attorney’s Office conducted their due diligence when thoroughly evaluating this case. That evaluation shows that the incident is, at most, a misdemeanor offense. Therefore, the case is now properly assigned to the Travis County Attorney’s Office. Mr. Robbins will continue to cooperate fully with that office to ensure the case is resolved in a manner that best serves the interests of justice."