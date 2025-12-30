Austin cold weather shelters activated for Dec. 30

The Brief City of Austin activates cold weather shelters for Dec. 30 Shelters are for those in need of a safe, warm place to reside Registration for shelter happens between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.



The City of Austin says it is activating cold weather shelters as temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-30s.

The backstory:

The City of Austin Homeless Strategies and Operations is opening the overnight cold weather shelters Tuesday evening, Dec. 30, for individuals in need of a safe, warm place to reside.

Families with children and unaccompanied minors seeking shelter during activation periods will be provided hotel lodging.

Women and couples can be at the same shelter but in a separate area, as capacity allows.

How to Access a Cold Weather Shelter

Registration for shelter occurs between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at One Texas Center located at 505 Barton Springs Road.

Bus routes to One Texas Center are lines: 1, 7, 10, 20, 30, 105, 801. Those seeking a cold-weather shelter without the means to pay the fare will still be given a ride.

Community partners who work directly with Austin’s unsheltered population are welcome to transport people to One Texas Center.

CapMetro transports cold weather shelter clients from One Texas Center to a shelter location.

An after-hours embarkation service will also be available for those seeking transportation to a shelter outside of the embarkation period.

Officials do not publicize the cold weather shelter locations for operational and safety reasons.

While the shelters are primarily accessed by people experiencing homelessness, they are available to anyone needing a warm place to spend the night.

Individuals can get information about access and activation by calling the Infoline at 512-972-5055.

What's available and what to bring

Guests can bring their belongings as long as they can transport them to the OTC and onto a CapMetro bus.

Pets are allowed if they are not aggressive, can be around others, on a leash, and can sleep with their owners. If a pet needs a crate for the evening at the shelter, guests should inform staff at the One Texas Center when registering.

Meals will be provided.