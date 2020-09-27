Austin community leaders get flu shots ahead of flu season

With flu season right around the corner, Austin Public Health opened its doors for community leaders to get their flu shots.

Austin Public Health says it's extremely important everyone gets their flu shot this year, especially while COVID-19 remains.

"I really want to do everything that I can to make sure that Austinites stay healthy, that they're doing the right things," said Kirk Yoshida, chair of the Asian American Quality of Life Advisory Commission. "And one of the easiest things that you can do is get your flu shot.

"There was a time when I didn't think it was necessary to have flu vaccines," said Vince Cobalis, past chair of the Asian American Quality of Life Advisory Commission."But in recent years, last 10 years or so, I've realized how important it is to have them and, and to protect my wife who is at risk."

APH officials say getting a flu shot not only protects you but the people around you too.

“We talked many times about a twindemic, epidemic of COVID-19 and influenza and our hospitals will not be able to handle surges in both. When we look at last year and the bad flu season we had, our ICU capacity was maxed out just from flu,” said interim health authority Dr. Mark Escott last week.

Escott urges all to receive flu shots as soon as possible. This will help free up any needed hospital beds if the situation becomes dire this fall and winter. “If you can imagine flu plus COVID-19 it's not going to be sustainable,” said Escott.

