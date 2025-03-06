APD looking for man who repeatedly punched woman in the head, face while riding bus

article

The Brief APD is looking for a man who repeatedly punched a woman in the head and face. The incident happened on a bus in Central Austin in January. The man is believed to be homeless, says APD.



The Austin Police Department is looking for a man they say repeatedly punched a woman in the head and face while on a bus in Central Austin.

What we know:

APD says the incident happened in the 3500 block of Duval Street on Jan. 30 just before 10 a.m.

The suspect attacked a woman on the bus unprovoked, says APD, punching her multiple times in the head and face while she was seated.

The man got off the bus in the 3500 block of Duval, and is believed to be homeless as he had several travel bags, a sleeping bag, a laundry bag and other items "consistent with someone who is camping at different locations."

The man is described as a Black man last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black tennis shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-TIPS. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.