article

The Brief A person was found with "obvious signs of trauma" at a northeast Austin home late Friday night. It is being investigated as the city's 28th homicide of the year. A person of interest has been detained.



Police are investigating after a person was found dead in northeast Austin.

Halifax Drive investigation

What we know:

A person called 911 asking for help at a home in the 9800 block Halifax Drive just before 11 p.m. on Friday night. The 911 caller then hung up. When the 911 dispatcher tried to call back, no one answered.

When Austin EMS arrived on scene, they found a person with obvious signs of trauma and called Austin PD. That person later died.

When APD officers arrived, they detained a person of interest.

Austin police are investigating the case as the city's 28th homicide of the year.

What we don't know:

Information about the victim and person of interest have not been released.