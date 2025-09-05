Austin crime: Police warn of suspects stealing items from gym locker rooms

The Brief APD is warning people of a new crime trend Suspects are going into gym locker rooms and stealing items from the lockers Police are offering tips to gym goers



The Austin Police Department is warning people about a new crime trend.

It involves gym memberships and people stealing others’ things.

New crime trend in Austin

The backstory:

Thousands of people in Austin have a gym membership, but some aren’t there to work out.

"These individuals are walking into a locker room with a hundred lockers and going 'we're going to find something, that's all there is to it,’" Austin Police Department North Metro Tactical Response Unit Detective Shawn Green said, "They're stealing your credit cards, your cash, your identification, all your personal information that you've taken to the gym with you and secured in a locker for that reason."

Detective Green said once the criminals have what they want from the lockers, it is just the beginning.

"They're now going to the nearby retailer, they're conducting fraudulent purchases on those credit cards, they're buying gift cards, they're buying laptops, they are buying all sorts of stuff," Detective Green said.

By the time your workout is over, and you become aware of what happened, it is too late, and it can be difficult to try to catch the suspects.

"They're asking for ID, typically for a membership, but we have suspects who are using either fake IDs or their own IDs. The video quality that they're able to provide is definitely a help. If there are exterior cameras, that can help to link them to a vehicle, but that isn't always the case," Detective Green said. "We're now going to the retailers and obtaining footage from them of the individuals making the fraudulent purchases, trying to determine if they're the same people, either way the crime is committed on each end, and then we're pursuing those individuals to try and get them identified."

Austin police said if you are heading to the gym, only bring what you need and leave your valuables behind.

Local perspective:

Roberto Hinestroza said he’s never thought twice about leaving his belongings behind while working out.

"I personally just leave my stuff in the cubby, and I trust the world, or I trust in the universe that's going to be there when I come back," Hinestroza said.

Hinestroza said he is now going to reconsider.