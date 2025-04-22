Subway robbery suspect jumped on counter, demanded cash: APD

The Brief Austin police looking for South Austin robbery suspect Robbery happened at a Subway on Ben White Blvd on April 5 Suspect jumped on the counter, demanded cash while threatening he was armed



Austin police are looking for a man who jumped on the counter at a South Austin Subway and demanded cash while claiming he had a gun.

What we know:

APD says the robbery happened on Saturday, April 5, between 8 and 8:30 p.m. at the Subway at 1931 E. Ben White Blvd.

The suspect jumped on top of the counter and demanded cash while threatening that he had a gun.

MORE AUSTIN CRIME: 3 deaths in 3 days in the same East Austin neighborhood, police say

He got an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot.

The suspect

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Austin Police Department)

What they're saying:

Austin police have released photos of the suspect as well as a description.

The suspect is described as a:

Hispanic male

Between 20 and 30 years old

5'7"

Thin build

He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt with a patch or emblem on the left shoulder, a white T-shirt underneath, black pants and white shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information should contact APD's robbery unit at 512-974-5092.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.