Subway robbery suspect jumped on counter, demanded cash: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for a man who jumped on the counter at a South Austin Subway and demanded cash while claiming he had a gun.
What we know:
APD says the robbery happened on Saturday, April 5, between 8 and 8:30 p.m. at the Subway at 1931 E. Ben White Blvd.
The suspect jumped on top of the counter and demanded cash while threatening that he had a gun.
He got an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot.
The suspect
(Austin Police Department)
What they're saying:
Austin police have released photos of the suspect as well as a description.
The suspect is described as a:
- Hispanic male
- Between 20 and 30 years old
- 5'7"
- Thin build
He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt with a patch or emblem on the left shoulder, a white T-shirt underneath, black pants and white shoes.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information should contact APD's robbery unit at 512-974-5092.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477.
A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Austin Police Department.