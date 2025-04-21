3 deaths in 3 days in the same neighborhood, police say

The Brief APD is investigating 3 deaths in 3 days in the same East Austin neighborhood APD says there isn't a connection between them that they know of at this time 2 men were shot, killed in a parking garage and a third was found dead near a creek



The Austin Police Department is investigating three deaths in the same East Austin neighborhood within just three days.

Austin Police said there isn’t a connection between these homicides that they know of at this time.

2 dead at Aldrich 51st Apartments

What we know:

The latest homicide happened on Sunday night.

Blood-stained concrete was still visible Monday afternoon in the parking garage of the Aldrich 51st Apartments in the Mueller neighborhood.

Police said at around 9:30 Sunday night, two Black men, around 20 years old, were found with life-threatening injuries. Despite efforts to save them, they died within the hour and were pronounced dead at the scene.

APD has since identified the two as 24-year-old Shamar Roach and 32-year-old Kendrick Parker.

Police say that a preliminary investigation shows the shooting started as a child custody dispute between Parker and Roach and another group that included a man and a woman. The altercation then turned physical and the other man shot Parker and Roach.

The suspects had fled the area, but were later detained. They have not been identified.

Man found dead near creek

What we know:

Just a few days ago, Angel Santos-Martinez was found dead near a creek, just down the street. He was believed to be in his early 20s.

Police said on April 18, around 9:50 a.m., officers responded to a check welfare call in the 2900 block of Lovell Drive. The caller said they saw what appeared to be a body under a bridge in the grass.

Police said the victim had likely been dead for "quite some time."

Police said it appears the victim was shot by suspects who remain at large.

Residents voice concerns

Local perspective:

"Nineteen shots, yeah, I live on the third floor, the parking garage is right there," Aldrich 51st Apartments resident Michelle said.

"What's next? They get through the doors and start shooting people," Michelle said.

They said they are not used to this in this area.

"Stuff like that doesn't happen a lot here, I've lived here four years and that's the first time anything's ever happened like that," another Aldrich 51st Apartments resident said.

Residents said they’re on edge.

"I don't think a female that lives by themselves, that is a young lady, have all this happen and not be scared to come out. I mean, what am I supposed to think or feel?" Michelle said.

What you can do:

You may also contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.