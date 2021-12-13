Austin Disaster Relief Network helping victims of Kentucky tornadoes

The Austin Disaster Relief Network is starting a survivor care kit and fundraising drive to help those affected by the storms in Kentucky.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear described the devastation in an emotional moment saying, "I mean you go door-to-door to check on people and see if they're okay. There are no doors...it's devastating."

Volunteers couldn't just stand by and do nothing. The organization announced they will be sending care kits and raising money for those affected by the disaster.

"When I looked at the TV this morning and saw the Disaster Relief was sending out for these people, I just said to myself, they need it more than I do," said DeNese Lara, one of the volunteers with ADRN.

"When you lose it all, even the most basic essentials can be helpful. Inside a typical care kit would be personal hygiene items whether it be deodorant or shampoo, Clorox disinfectant wipes, those types of things," said ADRN associate director Stephen Brewer.

You can either make an individual female or male care kit or create one for a family and families with babies too. They’ll need blankets, toiletries, and in some instances, propane heaters, as the temperatures start to dip. You fill a plastic bin with the items and label a piece of foot-long gray duct tape with what kind of care kit you’ve made.

"There was a survivor who called our call center manager just in tears thanking her for the toothbrushes they received that day. They told us they had been using the same toothbrush for days, her and her three kids," said Brewer.

In addition to shampoo, combs, and toothbrushes, something you might want to add is a note of encouragement or a personal message to each box you create. You can drop off your donations at the Hope family thrift store at 1122 E 51st St. in East Austin.

If you’d like to make a cash contribution you can do that online at adrn.org/heartland.

ADRN isn't alone on this. Gov. Greg Abbott deployed the Texas Task Force One team to western Kentucky to help with the cleanup and recovery effort. Brewer feels it will take collaborative efforts to help restore some sense of normalcy to the heartland.

"Most of us imagine it would never happen to us, until the moment that it does," said Brewer.

The Austin fire and police departments said they have not yet been notified of any need for their agencies to deploy to the disaster sites as of Monday.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Kentucky tornado kills 8 in candle factory, search continues in collapsed Amazon warehouse

Tornado relief: How to help victims in Kentucky, other states

Jeff Bezos responds to Amazon warehouse collapse after celebrating Blue Origin space trip

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Advertisement



