Austin FC teams up with Q2 for blood drive benefitting We Are Blood

Austin FC and Q2 Holdings, Inc. are teaming up to host a blood drive benefiting We Are Blood, a donation center that provides blood supply across Central Texas.

The blood drive will be held on Wednesday, August 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Captain Morgan Club at Q2 Stadium.

All donors will receive a custom t-shirt and the chance to win tickets to an Austin FC match every hour, courtesy of Q2.

Last year, Austin FC and Q2 held their first collaboration blood drive with We Are Blood. Nearly 200 donors and 174 total blood units were collected at the event, resulting in We Are Blood's largest single-day blood drive since 2007.

Those interesting in attending the blood drive this year can pre-register online to reserve an appointment time. Walk-up appointments are also welcome.