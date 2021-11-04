Austin FC fans brave elements for last home match of the first season

Wednesday’s cold and dreary weather was not enough to dampen the spirit of Austin FC fans.

"We’re out here every home game; rain, shine, snow, we don’t care we’ll be out here," said Erik George who attended Wednesday’s match.

People flooded their way to Q2 Stadium to support the verde and black for their last home match of their inaugural season.

While the club isn’t moving into the post season, that’s not stopping fans like George from showing support. "We should have won some games, a lot of them were really close but you just hope for that win. Every time you come out you hope that we win and you just come out to support," said George.

Wednesday’s match is also more than just the final home match of the season. "This is a celebration that has been a long time in the making," said Austin FC Club President Andy Loughnane.

Austin FC’s road to play in Austin began back in 2018 when the previous owner of the Columbus crew, Anthony Precourt, showed interest in moving his team to Austin. Eventually Precourt chose to start an expansion team in Austin instead after Columbus fans acquired the team in order to keep it in Columbus.

Work on Q2 stadium began in 2019 and finished this year just in time for Austin FC’s inaugural season. Since then the fan support has filled the city.

"The opportunity to build a team in a special city like austin this isn’t a once in a life time thing this is once ever across millenniums so we are very proud of what where been able to accomplish," said Loughnane.

While the club moves to make adjustments during the off-season, fans like George are already ready for next year. "We are already signed up for next season so we’ll be out here. We are auto pay so as soon as tickets become available we already got them," said George.

