Austin fire demonstrates dangers of deep-frying turkey

The Brief Austin Fire Department demonstrated the dangers of frying a turkey AFD gave some safety tips



The Austin Fire Department is demonstrating how not to fry your turkey this Thanksgiving.

"If you don't do this correctly, the water in the frozen turkey will react with the oil. The oil will not only blevy over the side of the pot, but it will catch on fire and cause somewhat of an explosion," Rachael Lewis, operations PIO for the Austin Fire Department, said.

The fire department says prepare your space, the turkey, and the oil.

"Make sure that you're at least 10 feet from any building, any structure, any vehicle, as well as any grass or anything that could catch on fire," Lewis said.

The turkey needs to be completely thawed and hung from something to lower and raise it out of oil.

"The aluminum foil around the hose that goes to the propane tank, that's to keep the hose from burning through if any oil does splash," Lewis said.

You should also wear protective clothing.

"You want to make sure that you're wearing the appropriate clothing, which will include eye protection, long sleeves, long pants, close-toed shoes and gloves," Lewis said.

If you get a burst of flames, use a fire extinguisher and call 911. Have a water source ready for anything on fire that's not grease.

In the kitchen, stay alert when you're cooking. Be mindful of alcohol consumption.

If a pan catches fire, use a fire extinguisher, baking soda, or lid to put it out. If it spreads beyond that, get out and call 911.

"This time of year, we make a lot of associated calls with turkey frying, anything from medical calls like burns from fire or hot oil, as well as structure fires," Lewis said.

AFD recommends between 325 and 350 degrees to safely cook a turkey through.

AFD offers free smoke alarms to people in need. For more information, click here.