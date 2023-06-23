Austin firefighter evaluated for heat-related issue while responding to apartment fire

Image 1 of 3 ▼ AFD responds to a fire at an abandoned apartment complex in the 1200 block of E. 51st St. (Austin Fire Department)

An Austin firefighter was evaluated by EMS for a heat-related issue after fighting a fire in East Austin. AFD says the firefighter has since been released back to duty.

Around 12:30 p.m. Friday, AFD responded to the fire at an abandoned apartment complex in the 1200 block of E. 51st St.

The fire is now under control.

AFD says the fire has been ruled incendiary by investigators.