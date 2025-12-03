Man arrested in Fayette County shooting

The Brief A 20-year-old was arrested for a shooting in Fayette County The incident happened on Nov. 6 at a home in the Clear Lake Pines subdivision near Winchester



A man was arrested for a shooting in Fayette County last month.

What we know:

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, on Nov. 6, deputies responded to a home in the Clear Lake Pines subdivision near Winchester. A homeowner reported an injured man on her front porch.

When deputies arrived, they found a victim covered in blood with a gunshot wound.

Norman Robert Hicks, 20, was identified as the suspect in the shooting. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated robbery, and tampering with physical evidence.

Dig deeper:

Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek awarded Investigator Sergeant Lala, Investigator Castleberry, and Deputies Arrison and Roggenkamp with the Deputy of the Quarter award.

They were all selected for the award due to their performance in responding and investigating the shooting.