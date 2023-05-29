Austin firefighter stabbed while putting out fires along I-35

An Austin firefighter was stabbed while putting out fires along I-35 in South Austin, according to the Austin Fire Department.

The Austin Police Department tells FOX 7 a subject approached fire crews around 3:15 a.m. Monday and became aggressive, hurting one of the firefighters.

The subject is in custody.

AFD says the firefighter was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

Part of I-35 southbound was shut down for the morning commute while officials investigated.