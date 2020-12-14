Austin firefighter temporarily suspended for DWI in San Antonio

A firefighter with the Austin Fire Department has been temporarily suspended after being arrested in San Antonio. The firefighter had been arrested for drinking while intoxicated.

Christopher Cortez has been suspended for 16 days, according to AFD. The temporary suspension began Tuesday, Dec 8, and will end Thursday, Dec 24.

According to a memorandum from Chief Joel Baker, Cortez had been arrested by the San Antonio Police Department on Monday, Aug 31. Chief Baker noted in the memorandum that he had watched the bodycam footage from the arrest and that Cortez, although intoxicated, acted in a respectful and courteous manner throughout the encounter.

Following the temporary suspension, Cortez will be placed on a one-year probation period. During this period, he will be subject to random alcohol tests.

