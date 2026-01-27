Austin weather: First responders report thousands of calls for service during winter storm

The Brief First responders were very busy during the winter storm in Central Texas The Austin Police Department, Travis County Sheriff's Office and Austin Fire Department broke down their calls for service during the winter storm this past weekend TxDOT is still urging caution on the roads



First responders have been busy during this winter storm.

Austin police, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, and the Austin Fire Department have reported thousands of calls for service.

What they're saying:

Roads in Central Texas are still dangerous after the winter weather.

TxDOT crews have been working around the clock for nearly a week now treating Central Texas roadways.

"Crews are still out treating hot spots and clearing accumulation in the northern and western parts of the city and surrounding areas," TxDOT spokesperson Kellen Mohrmann said.

Even with constant treatment, TxDOT said refreezing overnight continues to cause dangerous conditions.

"A lot of stuff overnight, even though we got out there and we were treating, there were areas that refroze. And so, it's an important reminder, we're in the fourth quarter of this event. It's not over," Mohrmann said.

TxDOT is urging drivers to slow down, stay alert, and avoid travel unless necessary.

"Drivers, it's really important that they're still careful, that they go and check DriveTexas.org before they hit the road to see where those ice passages might still be and be really careful out there," Mohrmann said.

By the numbers:

Emergency responders are feeling the impact.

From Sunday morning to Tuesday morning, Austin police handled more than 2,200 calls for service.

Jan. 25 through Jan. 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 a.m.

967 total calls for service

69 Crashes

91 Traffic Hazards

Jan. 26 through Jan. 27 from 7 a.m. – 7 a.m.

1,324 total calls for service

118 Crashes

135 Traffic Hazards

"We want to remind our community of the importance of staying home and off the roads during weather events like these. We’re thankful to all our first responders who worked in these conditions throughout the entire event to keep our community safe," APD said in a statement.

Travis County deputies reported responding to more than 300 calls for service since Saturday. They said calls tied to icy roads, collisions, and traffic hazards nearly doubled from Monday to Tuesday.

Jan. 24 through Jan. 27 from 12:01 a.m. – 10 a.m.

333 total calls for service

67 traffic hazard

70 collision types

8 check welfare

50 assist motorist

6 assist other agency types

24 animal types

25 assist complainant

8 Fleet Damage/Highway Enforcement & Accident Team Request

1 AutoPED

1 Flooded Roadway

1 Damage to County Property

66 Icy Roadway

1 Information

1 Special Assignment

4 Reckless Driving

From Saturday through Monday, the Austin Fire Department responded to 430 fire alarms, 175 traffic incidents including vehicle rescues, 91 broken water pipes, 72 public assists, 35 carbon monoxide calls, and 26 structure fire alarms.