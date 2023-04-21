Flash flooding leaves multiple people stranded, cars underwater

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to 10 water rescues Thursday night and Friday morning, including one spot in Northwest Austin with 21 vehicles stuck in rising water.

Officials say some people were able to get out themselves, but multiple people needed to be rescued Thursday near Research Blvd and Duval Rd.

We spoke to Brandon Beamer who was leaving work when he encountered the flooded roads. He says his car shut off mid-drive.

"I saw a car in front of me, I couldn't tell if they were stopped. So I kept going. And then it slowly just basically, like slowly hitting a wall. And as I did, it just slowly died. And then it just shut off. And then I just started floating," Brammer said.

Brammer says at that point the car started going sideways and he was able to roll down the windows.

"I was able to get out of the window, but the water was up to right here on me. And I have never seen anything like this in Austin before."

The area of Longspur Blvd and North Lamar Blvd in North Austin also experienced flooding. There were reports of people being trapped between a fence and a creek yelling for help.

Austin-Travis County EMS also responded to reports of two people trapped in fast-moving and rising water near I-35 and Walnut Creek.

When they got there, the rescue team found those victims and then found more. Three had to be rescued using low-angle rescue techniques.

One patient, who was transported by EMS, was pulled from a tent just 3 minutes before the tent was totally destroyed.

On Waters Park, near Mopac between Duval and Parmer, one driver was able to get out their vehicle and crews were about to leave when they got another 911 from a person in the same spot who was stuck in a tree.

Crews on scene were able to rescue them.

In Pflugerville, Travis County ESD No. 2 rescued 16 people from the vehicles during the flash flood in several locations including Gregg Ln., N. Railroad Ave., Crystal Bend, and Dessau Rd. at Howard.

Officials say they got about 60 calls after the rain started around 6 p.m. They typically average about 37 calls for the whole day.

"You never know how severe a flash flood is going to be until it arrives," Nick Perkins, Fire Chief for Travis County ESD No. 2, said. "When it’s dark you may not see how deep a dip or hill may be until it’s too late. I am glad the men and women of ESD No. 2 were able to assist the impacted individuals to safety."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ In Pflugerville, Travis County ESD No. 2 rescued 16 people from the vehicles during the flash flood. (Travis County ESD No. 2)

The following Low Water Crossings remain closed as of 8 a.m. Friday:

200 E Old Bowman

Memorial park (753 Summit St)

170 W Nash St

Round Rock Ave at Chisholm Trail (in construction area)

1525 E. Palm Valley

Lexington Street near the Shadow Glen Golf Club

Remember: Turn Around Don't Drown

ATCEMS says it only takes 6" of fast-moving water to sweep a grown adult off their feet.

One foot of water can wash away smaller and regular-sized vehicles and 18 inches to 2 feet of water can sweep away SUVs & trucks.