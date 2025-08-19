Austin gun shop owner body-slams man on South Congress, claims self-defense

The Brief Austin gun shop owner body-slammed a man, claiming self-defense He was caught on camera after leaving a restaurant on South Congress



An Austin gun shop owner is claiming self-defense after body-slamming a man on South Congress.

The man was caught on camera and spoke about what happened.

What happened?

The backstory:

Central Texas Gun Works Owner Michael Cargill has been going to Habana Restaurant in Austin for years, but his most recent visit took a violent turn.

"I kind of turned and looked at him," Cargill said. "I guess the way I looked at him – he didn’t like that."

Cargill claims a man in the restaurant parking lot threatened him with a large knife.

"He said he was going to flatten my tires, and I’m like, no you’re not going to flatten tires," Cargill said. "He said well, I’m going to stab you instead."

Cargill says he always carries a firearm but wanted to deescalate the situation by disarming the man and getting him away from the business.

Moments later, Cargill body slammed the individual on South Congress Avenue, a moment he says he didn’t realize was captured by another person outside the restaurant.

Cargill says Austin police arrived shortly after, but the man had already left the scene.

"If someone is trying to kill me, I have the right to protect myself and stop that immediate threat," Cargill said.

Dig deeper:

Texas-based attorney Jeremy Rosenthal spoke to FOX 7 after watching the video Cargill posted to his social media.

"By body slamming him, by assaulting him, I think he was well within his rights, assuming that’s what happened," Rosenthal said.

Cargill claims he told Austin police what happened, which led officers to go looking for the individual with no success and a report was ultimately not filed.

"If they can’t find them, they’re going to move on to the next call," Cargill said.

Despite the lack of a report, Rosenthal believes legal action could still be pursued by law enforcement.

"You would think the state would be interested," Rosenthal said. "If there’s a guy running around with a knife threatening random people, that’s pretty scary."

FOX 7 also asked Rosenthal if self-defense would still be in play if the man seen in the video was in fact retreating from Cargill.

"It’s all sort of happening at the same time and if there’s a clear break in action to put it into movie terms, then yes, once the encounter is over, then you would think that would have a big legal impact here," Rosenthal said. "It’s not clear that’s what was happening."