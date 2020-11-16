Austin High School offers free rapid COVID-19 testing site for community

Austin ISD officials said they are taking a proactive approach to this situation, so the virus doesn't have the chance to get out of hand. Cars were lined up Monday afternoon at Austin High School, to get free rapid COVID-19 testing.

Austin ISD said there has been a gradual, but steady rise in COVID-19 cases on the Austin High School campus. They set up an on-campus testing site as a proactive measure, allowing students, faculty, staff, and parents to be tested for free. “I think they are doing the best they can, given everything that's going on,” said Daphne Hernandez, teacher.

The director of health services says they were able to get the virus under control, now they are just taking proactive measures. Austin High School will be closed for in-person learning through Wednesday.

“They are isolated so it's been controlled outbreak, not an uncontrolled outbreak. But we wanted to just add some security for this community,” said Alexandra Copeland, director of health services for Austin ISD.

Schools across Central Texas are seeing a gradual rise in cases and it is causing shutdowns for in-person learning. Del Valle high school reported four cases so far this month. Baty Elementary had one case. Both schools are shut down for in-person learning through Thanksgiving.

Nearby Manor ISD is dealing with the same, with cases coming up at Bluebonnet Trail Elementary and Presidential Meadows Elementary. Doctor Mark Escott with Austin Public Health said in late September, that cases were coming up in students participating in extracurricular activities.

Copeland said as of now, Austin ISD does not have any confirmed active cases on other campuses. The school will be deep cleaned following CDC and Austin Public Health guidelines.

