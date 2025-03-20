Austin hit-and-run caught on camera; Victim's attorney asking for help looking for driver

The Brief A 67-year-old man was severely injured in a hit-and-run in South Austin The man's attorney is asking for help identifying the driver The hit-and-run happened on Feb. 8 at the intersection of Hether and S. Lamar



The attorney for a man who was severely injured in a hit-and-run last month is looking for help identifying the suspect's vehicle.

The backstory:

Johnnie Bradshaw, 67, is represented by Burgess Williams with Williams Caputo Injury Lawyers.

The hit-and-run happened on Feb. 8, 2025 at around 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Hether and South Lamar.

Williams says Bradshaw was crossing through the crosswalk signal when the truck turning right from Hether onto South Lamar ran him over.

Williams says Bradshaw spent 12 days in the hospital, had surgery with hardware implanted, and had a traumatic brain injury.

"It's been very difficult for him. It's really put him into a tailspin, and he's having a really hard time recovering from the injuries," Williams said. "Knowing that somebody did this and didn't immediately stop to provide aid or even call 911, they just kept going, so that's kind of insult to injury."

Austin police say detectives have yet to identify the vehicle or driver.

Surveillance video shows the truck at different angles. It appears to be an older white commercial truck with a silver box on the back.

Williams says if they can identify the driver and prosecutors bring criminal charges, they will likely sue the driver, owner, and company on the civil side.

"It hits home really closely for my partner and I because we live in that neighborhood, and there's a lot of construction going on. There's a lot of large vehicles. The safety rules that we are all required to follow are there for a reason," he said.

What you can do:

They're looking for anyone who recognizes the truck or was in the area during the time.

"What we want to do is, number one, help Mr. Bradshaw. But number two, also make sure that these wrongdoers understand that they can't do these things and get away with them. We want to send a message to them and to the community at large that they have to follow these safety rules so that people aren't getting hurt unnecessarily," Williams said.

If you recognize the vehicle or have any information on the case, you can contact the law firm at (512) 351-7000 or https://www.williamscaputo.com/. You can also reach out to the Austin Police Department.