Austin house fire kills 1 person, seriously injures another

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a house fire in Southwest Austin.

What happened?

What we know:

According to the Austin Fire Department, firefighters responded to a house fire at 8201 Edgemoor Place.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene and another person was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, ATCEMS said.

AFD said the fire was contained in the bathroom and was extinguished.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates