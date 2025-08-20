Austin house fire kills 1 person, seriously injures another
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a house fire in Southwest Austin.
What happened?
What we know:
According to the Austin Fire Department, firefighters responded to a house fire at 8201 Edgemoor Place.
One person was pronounced dead on the scene and another person was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, ATCEMS said.
AFD said the fire was contained in the bathroom and was extinguished.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates
The Source: Information from the Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS