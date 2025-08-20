Expand / Collapse search

Austin house fire kills 1 person, seriously injures another

Published  August 20, 2025 4:55pm CDT
Southwest Austin
    • One person is dead after a house fire in Southwest Austin
    • AFD said the fire happened at 8201 Edgemoor Place
    • One other person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries

AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a house fire in Southwest Austin.

What happened?

What we know:

According to the Austin Fire Department, firefighters responded to a house fire at 8201 Edgemoor Place. 

One person was pronounced dead on the scene and another person was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, ATCEMS said.

AFD said the fire was contained in the bathroom and was extinguished.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates

The Source: Information from the Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS

