Austin implements new restrictions on e-scooters

The City of Austin is implementing new restrictions on the use of electric scooters. The changes will start on Monday, April 1.

Only two vendors will keep operating, Lime and Bird.

The number of permitted scooters citywide will drop from nearly 9,000 to 7,000.

In the downtown area, the city will reduce the number of scooters allowed from more than 4,000 to slightly more than 2,000.

One of the big issues has been safety and head injuries from riding scooters when leaving bars downtown.

The max speed allowed in zones will be reduced from 15 to 10 mph between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

There is also a proposal being discussed among city staff to restrict scooters from being parked along Congress Ave. in downtown. The reason would be to enhance the "aesthetic" of the street.

The City of Austin said it will make exceptions to the number of scooters allowed to operate during busy festival seasons like South by Southwest.

