San Marcos police arrest man accused of attempting to kidnap 2 women

San Marcos police arrested a man they say attempted to kidnap two women. Kevin Frimpong, 38, was charged with one count of kidnapping and two counts of impersonating a public servant. Frimpong was arrested just before 7 p.m. Friday, he is being held in the Hays County Jail.



What we know:

Kevin Andrew Frimpong, 38, was arrested just before 7 p.m. Friday.

Authorities said the first kidnapping attempt happened at the San Marcos City Cemetary.

The victim told police that the suspect, later identified as Frimpong, said he was law enforcement, took out handcuffs and attempted to restrain her. The woman was able to break free and contacted police.

Police said they received a second call about Frimpong acting suspiciously at a nearby home.

Frimpong was being held in the Hays County Jail on one count of kidnapping and two counts of impersonating a public servant.

What we don't know:

A bond from Frimpong was not listed.