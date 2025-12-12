San Antonio felon arrested for placing pipe bombs at ATMs

The Brief A San Antonio man was arrested for placing pipe bombs at ATMs The pipe bombs were placed at two external ATMs at San Antonio banks on Sept. 12 and 26 Supplies consistent with making homemade explosives were found in the man's garage



A San Antonio man was arrested for placing pipe bombs at two ATMs in September.

What we know:

According to court documents, Dustin Ammons was identified as the man who placed pipe bombs at two external ATMs at San Antonio banks on Sept. 12 and 26.

Ammons tried to breach the machines with pipe bombs. Officials said PentaErythritolTetraNitrate (PETN) was found at the scene.

On Dec. 12, a search warrant was executed at Ammons' home. During the search, officials found a .40 caliber pistol in his closet. Agents also found parts and components of a destructive device, a pipe bomb, in his car. The car matched the description of the suspect's car from the two September incidents.

Supplies consistent with making PETN and other homemade explosives were found in Ammons' garage as well.

Ammons was previously convicted for possession of a stolen gun. He is now charged with one count of a felon in possession of a gun as well as one count of an unregistered destructive device.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.