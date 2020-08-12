Austin ISD approves the district's next superintendent

Dr. Stephanie Elizalde is officially Austin ISD's new superintendent.

Members of the community say they felt left out of the interviewing process, but ultimately welcomed the former Chief of Leadership for Dallas ISD. They also requested Dr. Elizalde respond to a community questionnaire.

The district continues to prepare for the start of the new school year that's less than a month away from an already pushed back start date.

RELATED: Austin ISD releases reopening plans for the new school year

On Tuesday night, the district released a revised re-opening plan. For the first couple of weeks, school will be online for families with access to technology at home, but in October, parents will get to choose remote or in-person learning.

As for health protocols, the district is requiring everyone to wear a mask at all times and temperatures will be checked before children enter buildings. The plan also includes guidelines for UIL sports and after-school activities, including the suspension of marching band this fall.

On Monday, the Board of Trustees voiced concerns for decisions left to be made, like student schedules and when a parent will learn who their child's teacher is.

Another big question is what the conditions of the district's school buildings are. Austin ISD says it is currently working on improving the HVAC systems in large areas like hallways and that the systems are better than they were years ago.

The Board of Trustees has requested a technical report to see if the district's ventilation system will meet COVID-19 health guidelines.

