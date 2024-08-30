Austin ISD band buses involved in crash; 7 people injured

The Brief 2 Austin ISD band buses carrying students were involved in crash with sedan Buses were returning to campus from the Taco Shack Bowl 5 students, 1 bus driver injured; driver of sedan taken to hospital



Two buses carrying Austin ISD band students were involved in a crash Thursday night.

Five students and one of the bus drivers suffered minor injuries and another driver was taken to the hospital.

According to a letter from McCallum High School principal Andy Baxa, two of the school's band buses were returning to campus from the Taco Shack Bowl at House Park Stadium when they were struck by a sedan.

ATCEMS reported the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. August 29, near N. Lamar Boulevard and San Gabriel Street, just about a mile and a half away from the stadium.

Baxa said in the letter that all the students and drivers were evaluated and five students and one of the drivers were treated on site. No students or staff required EMS transport.

The driver of the sedan was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries, according to ATCEMS.

According to Baxa, the crash is still under investigation.

Read the full letter from McCallum HS principal Andy Baxa below:

Subject: Activity bus accident; minor injuries treated on site

Good morning McCallum High School community,

Last night, two of our band buses returning to school from the Taco Shack Bowl were hit by a sedan that appears to have swerved out of its lane. All students and drivers were evaluated and five students and one of our drivers were treated on site. No students or staff required transport by EMS; however, the driver of the sedan sustained more significant injuries.

We are relieved that the incident happened near the stadium and several of our staff and emergency responders were able to respond quickly.

Two additional buses were dispatched to return students to school and my administration communicated directly with the families involved.

This is an active investigation, and I am unable to provide additional information at this time.

Please contact me at andy.baxa@austinisd.org if you have further questions or concerns.

Sincerely,

Andy Baxa

Principal

McCallum High School

The Taco Shack Bowl was a match-up between the McCallum Knights and the Anderson Trojans.

Anderson High School principal Brian Lancaster also sent out a letter about the crash, which stated no Anderson buses were involved.

Read the full letter from Anderson HS principal Brian Lancaster:

Good morning Anderson High School community,

Last night, two McCallum band buses returning to school from the Taco Shack Bowl were hit by a sedan that appears to have swerved out of its lane. All students and drivers were evaluated and five students and one of the bus drivers were treated on site. No students or staff required transport by EMS; however the driver of the sedan sustained more significant injuries.

No Anderson buses were involved.

We are relieved that the incident happened near the stadium and several Austin ISD staff and emergency responders were able to respond quickly.

Two additional buses were dispatched to return students to school and the McCallum administration communicated directly with the families involved.

This is an active investigation and I am unable to provide additional information at this time.

Please contact me at brian.lancaster@austinisd.org if you have further questions or concerns.

Sincerely,

Brian Lancaster

Principal

Anderson High School

