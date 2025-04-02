19 dogs from Bastrop County breeding operation at AHS; over 30 dogs in total rescued

The Brief Over 30 dogs were rescued from a Bastrop County breeding operation for "doodle" type dogs. 19 of those dogs are in the care of the Austin Humane Society. The pups at AHS will be made available for adoption as early as Wednesday afternoon.



Over 30 dogs were rescued from a breeding operation in Bastrop County, with 19 going to the Austin Humane Society.

What we know:

AHS says that it assisted in a rescue effort on Tuesday, involving over 30 dogs living on a single property in Bastrop County.

Nineteen of those dogs were transferred to AHS on Tuesday afternoon.

The dogs had been primarily living outdoors as part of a breeding operation of "doodle" type dogs, says AHS.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Austin Humane Society)

The dogs ranged in age from about three months to five years old, and were suffering from flea infestations and fur matting. Three have tested positive for heartworms, says AHS.

Most of the dogs are doodle mixes and are currently undergoing medical and behavioral evaluations at AHS.

What you can do:

The pups at AHS will be made available for adoption as early as Wednesday afternoon.

Adoption inquiries can be made online and fees will range from $85-$200. All dogs will be spayed/neutered, microchipped, treated for parasites, and receive age-appropriate vaccinations before heading to their new homes.

AHS is also looking for donations to support their care.