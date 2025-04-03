Two Step Inn preparations underway in Georgetown

The Brief The Two Step Inn music festival is April 5-6 in Georgetown. Alan Jackson, Sturgill Simpson and Miranda Lambert are performing at the festival. 70,000 people are expected to attend.



Georgetown's annual music festival, Two Step Inn, is this weekend.

Thursday, construction crews were out setting up the stages and fencing as excitement for the event builds.

What they're saying:

"I'm most excited for Alan Jackson," said Lucy Beatty, a festival attendee. "I grew up here in Georgetown, so seeing such big names come to my hometown is so exciting to me just knowing that they're at my local park that I grew up going too."

Georgetown residents Lucy Beatty and Phillip McKinney have come to Two Step Inn for the last three years.

"It's so close to where we live, and then the venue is just really well set up," said McKinney. "It's easy to get in, get out, just the artist they have coming is really cool."

Safety Precautions

As the stages go up, St. David's Hospital is also preparing.

"When there's a general population increase in the area, we will definitely see some more over the weekend," said Jenna Price, disease management coordinator at St. David's Georgetown in the emergency department.

70,000 people are expected to attend, and there's a certain list of injuries Price knows her emergency room will see.

"It's always the concern of overheated, maybe injuries, some minor falls," said Price.

But she'd like to keep those calls to a minimum, especially since they're pretty avoidable.

"Prevention is the foundation of what we do," said Price. "We want to give you the right information, so you don't ever end up here, and you can have your fun weekend and stay where you are planning to be.

Water will be every festival-goer's best friend.

"If you're out and about, outside, more active, you're going to want to increase your water intake, and then if you are drinking alcohol, try to at least try to have one water drink as you have one alcohol," said Price.

There's a chance for rain on Saturday, so Price adds, don't count on it to keep you cool.

"Just because it rains, doesn't mean it's not going to get hot," said Price.

Like any music festival, alcohol can also end the fun at Two Step Inn.

"Know your limitations already," said Price. "This is not really the time for you to figure out what your limitations are. You want to make sure you're staying nice and hydrated, enjoying yourself but within limits. Don't want to end up here."

Two Step Inn allows reusable non-glass water bottles inside the park. There are water stations set up across the festival.

Two Step Inn 2025 lineup

Two Step Inn is the world's largest outdoor honk tonk, according to the event's website.

This year, Alan Jackson and Sturgill Simpson are heading with performances also expected from Miranda Lambert, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Diplo and Nelly.

When: April 5-6

Where: San Gabriel Park, Georgetown

Time: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Two Step Inn Parking

There are two park-and-ride locations with transportation to and from the festival.

You can purchase a $25 parking space at East View High School or Georgetown High School that includes a shuttle ride.

Parking spots open at 10 a.m. and will close at 2 a.m. each day.

Shuttles run from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Sunday.