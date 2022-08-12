Austin ISD to provide free meals for all students at 76 campuses

Austin ISD will be providing free breakfast and lunch for all students at 76 schools through a federal program this school year.

The district says that the USDA pandemic-related waivers permitting districts to provide free meals for all students expired at the end of last school year.

The Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program is a federally funded meal service option for schools in low-income areas that allows districts to serve free meals to all enrolled students without any application or documentation.

Students at the other 49 schools in Austin ISD not eligible to participate in the CEP will dine at school using their traditional meal status options.

Which schools are providing free meals under the CEP Program?

The 76 schools participating in the program are:

Pre-K and Early Childhood Centers: Uphaus ECC, Child/Infant Development Center

Elementary Schools: Allison, Andrews, Barrington, Blackshear, Blanton, Blazier, Boone, Brown, Campbell, Casey, Cook, Cunningham, Dawson, Galindo, Govalle, Graham, Guerrero-Thompson, Harris, Hart, Houston, Jordan, Joslin, Kocurek, Langford, Linder, McBee, Menchaca, Norman-Sims, Oak Springs, Odom, Ortega, Overton, Padron, Palm, Pecan Springs, Perez, Pickle, Pillow, Pleasant Hill, Rodriguez, Sanchez, St. Elmo, Sunset Valley, Travis Heights, Walnut Creek, Widen, Williams, Winn, Wooldridge, Wooten, Zavala

Middle Schools: Bedichek, Burnet, Dobie, Garcia YMLA, Lively, Martin, Mendez, Paredes, Sadler Means YWLA, Webb

High Schools: Akins ECHS, Crockett ECHS, Eastside ECHS, Garza Independence, GPA at Navarro, GPA at Travis, International, LBJ ECHS, Navarro ECHS, Northeast ECHS, Travis ECHS

Other Campuses: Alternative Learning Center, Rosedale School

How can my child receive free or reduced price meals at other AISD schools?

While meals are no longer free for all, students may receive free or reduced-priced meals by meeting one of the following criteria:

Directly certified through state-funded benefits such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

Directly certified through enrollment in foster care; migrant, homeless, or runaway programs; Head Start, or state-sponsored pre-K programs.

Determined eligible by creating an account and completing an AISD free or reduced-priced meal benefits application online . Paper applications are also available at schools.

AISD also says it works with local agencies to identify all children who are categorically and program eligible through state funded programs and will notify the households of these children that they do not need to complete an application.

Any household that does not receive a letter and feels it should have or wishes to decline benefits can contact AISD Food Service at 512-414-0251.

Families at schools not participating in the CEP program may submit meal benefit applications anytime during the school year. The information a household provides on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility. Applications may also be verified by the school officials at any time during the school year. AISD follows the Texas Department of Agriculture income guidelines to determine if a student is eligible for free or reduced-priced meals.

AISD says that if a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household’s income falls at or below the attached current income eligibility guidelines.

How much are meals in Austin ISD?

Breakfast:

Full Price (All Levels): $1.50

Reduced-Price (All Levels): $0.30

Adult/Guest: $2.75

Lunch:

Full Price - Elementary Schools: $3.15

Full Price - Middle & High Schools: $3.25

Reduced-Price (All Levels): $0.40

Adult/Guest: $4.50

What is provided in my child's meal?

Parents can view breakfast menus for their school at www.SchoolCafe.com. Breakfast service methods and times vary by campus, so families are encouraged to confirm meal service details with their student’s school.

What is included in a school breakfast meal?

At minimum, a breakfast meal consists of at least three components, one must be a fruit. At maximum, students can select up to five food items: an entrée (protein + grain or two grains), two fruits or fruit + 100% fruit juice, and a milk.

Per state regulation, Pre-K students receive a set plate of fruit, 1% milk, and choice of entrée. Parents can contact their school’s café manager for dietary questions.

What is included in a school lunch meal?

Parents can view lunch menus for their school at www.SchoolCafe.com. Lunch times vary by campus.

At minimum, a lunch meal consists of at least three components, one must be fruit or vegetables. At maximum, students can select up to five food items: one protein, one grain, two fruits, two vegetables, and a milk.

Per state regulation, Pre-K students receive a set plate of vegetables, fruit, 1% milk, and choice of entrée. Parents can contact their school’s café manager for dietary questions.

For more information, contact AISD Food Services at 512-414-0251. Parents can also check the Austin ISD Nutrition Services website.