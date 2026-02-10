Woman accused of using stolen credit cards; APD investigating

article

The Brief APD are asking for help identifying a woman accused of using stolen credit cards She stole the credit cards from an employees-only break room at a business at 3508 Far West Boulevard She then used the cards to buy gift cards at an H-E-B and Walgreens



Police are asking for help identifying a woman accused of using stolen credit cards in Austin.

What we know:

Police said on Feb. 2, a woman was seen on camera using stolen credit cards. She stole the credit cards from an employees-only break room at a business at 3508 Far West Boulevard.

Police said the credit cards were taken from the victim's wallet after the woman went into the break room.

Later, the woman used the credit cards to make gift card purchases at the H-E-B at 5808 Burnet Road and the Walgreens at 8104 Mesa Drive. Some purchases were successful and others were not.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The woman was seen driving a white Toyota Prius, possibly a model year between 2010 and 2015.

She is described as a black woman, about 5'10, and about 250 pounds.

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.