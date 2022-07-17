Austin ISD holding another job fair for multiple department July 21

Austin ISD is hosting another job fair for multiple departments this week.

AISD said the departments of food service, maintenance and transportation are hiring and all three offer:

Medical insurance

Personal and sick leave

Paid training

Texas Teachers Retirement

The job fair will take place Thursday, July 21 at the Austin ISD Central Warehouse, 3701 Woodbury Drive Austin, TX 78704, from 9 a.m. to noon.

You can apply in-person or online at www.austinisd.org/careers