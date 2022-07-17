Expand / Collapse search

Austin ISD holding another job fair for multiple department July 21

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD is hosting another job fair for multiple departments this week.

AISD said the departments of food service, maintenance and transportation are hiring and all three offer:

  • Medical insurance
  • Personal and sick leave
  • Paid training
  • Texas Teachers Retirement

The job fair will take place Thursday, July 21 at the Austin ISD Central Warehouse, 3701 Woodbury Drive Austin, TX 78704, from 9 a.m. to noon.

You can apply in-person or online at www.austinisd.org/careers