Austin ISD offering free curbside meals at 33 schools
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Independent School District is serving free curbside meals on Monday, February 22 for children and their caregivers at 33 schools from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Meal packs are free for any child younger than 19 as well as those older than 19 who utilize special education resources or who are enrolled in school to complete the requirements for a high school diploma.
Meals are served curbside, families are advised to stay in their cars and not enter buildings during meal pick up. Families who come by walking/biking/transit may still receive food outside the campuses. Curbside meals are chilled and served cold to be taken home and reheated.
Meals for children and caregivers are available until all packages are distributed.
The meal service will be at the following locations:
Akins Early College High School
Anderson High School
Blanton Elementary
Blazier Elementary
Campbell Elementary
Covington Middle School
Crockett Early College High School
Dawson Elementary
Dobie Middle School
Eastside Memorial Early College High School
Galindo Elementary
Govalle Elementary
Guerrero-Thompson Elementary
Gus Garcia YMLA
Hart Elementary
Houston Elementary
Lamar Middle School
Langford Elementary
LBJ Early College High School
Lively Middle School
Oak Hill Elementary
Oak Springs Elementary
Padron Elementary
Paredes MS
Pecan Springs Elementary
Perez Elementary
Pickle Elementary
Pleasant Hill Elementary
Rodriguez Elementary
T.A. Brown Elementary
Travis Early College High School
Uphaus Early Childhood Center
Widen Elementary
Free caregiver meals, prepared by local restaurants, are also available for the adults accompanying children or with documentation of those that they are picking meals up for. Caregiver meals are made possible through funding from the City of Austin and the AISD Crisis Support Fund, established by the Austin Ed Fund.
AISD will resume regular curbside meal service on Thursday, Feb. 25 with morning, midday, and afternoon pick-up windows. Families may view curbside meal sites, times and more information at www.austinisd.org/openforlearning/meals.