Austin ISD offering free curbside meals at 33 schools

Austin Independent School District is serving free curbside meals on Monday, February 22 for children and their caregivers at 33 schools from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Meal packs are free for any child younger than 19 as well as those older than 19 who utilize special education resources or who are enrolled in school to complete the requirements for a high school diploma.

Meals are served curbside, families are advised to stay in their cars and not enter buildings during meal pick up. Families who come by walking/biking/transit may still receive food outside the campuses. Curbside meals are chilled and served cold to be taken home and reheated.

Meals for children and caregivers are available until all packages are distributed.

The meal service will be at the following locations:

Akins Early College High School

Anderson High School

Blanton Elementary

Blazier Elementary

Campbell Elementary

Covington Middle School

Crockett Early College High School

Dawson Elementary

Dobie Middle School

Eastside Memorial Early College High School

Galindo Elementary

Govalle Elementary

Guerrero-Thompson Elementary

Gus Garcia YMLA

Hart Elementary

Houston Elementary

Lamar Middle School

Langford Elementary

LBJ Early College High School

Lively Middle School

Oak Hill Elementary

Oak Springs Elementary

Padron Elementary

Paredes MS

Pecan Springs Elementary

Perez Elementary

Pickle Elementary

Pleasant Hill Elementary

Rodriguez Elementary

T.A. Brown Elementary

Travis Early College High School

Uphaus Early Childhood Center

Widen Elementary

Free caregiver meals, prepared by local restaurants, are also available for the adults accompanying children or with documentation of those that they are picking meals up for. Caregiver meals are made possible through funding from the City of Austin and the AISD Crisis Support Fund, established by the Austin Ed Fund.

AISD will resume regular curbside meal service on Thursday, Feb. 25 with morning, midday, and afternoon pick-up windows. Families may view curbside meal sites, times and more information at www.austinisd.org/openforlearning/meals.