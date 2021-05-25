Austin ISD providing free meals for children, caregivers during summer

The Austin Independent School District is providing free meals for children and caregivers over the summer. Families can pick up free meals at more than 50 Austin ISD schools this summer.

Children do not have to be enrolled in AISD to receive meals.

Children may visit any site to receive free meals, according to AISD. Parents or caregivers may receive meals without children present by providing documentation - such as a birth certificate, student ID card, report card, or attendance record - at the meal service site. Families can text FOOD or COMIDA to 512-229-9110 or visit the AISD website to find meal sites in their area.

Food is available until all meals are distributed, according to AISD. Meals feature foods that are cooked and prepared by staff in AISD kitchens. Healthy meals include protein, grains, fruits, vegetables, and milk.

All AISD meal sites will be closed July 5-9, according to the school district.

AISD is providing free meals for children and caregivers over the summer. Children do not have to be enrolled in AISD to receive meals. (Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The summer food program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition initiative administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture to serve meals throughout Texas. AISD is one of its partners in bringing meals to children.

Weekly Curbside Meals

Families can pick up free weekly meal packs each Thursday at 30 AISD curbside sites. Seven sites will serve meals from 7-9 a.m., all other locations will provide meals from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Families are advised to stay in their cars and not enter buildings during meal distribution.

Families arriving by walking, biking, or transit may receive food outside the campuses.

Meal pack components are chilled and served cold to be taken home and reheated.

AISD will also provide free caregiver meals for adults with accompanying children or with the documentation listed above at weekly curbside meal sites. Caregiver meals are prepared by local restaurant partners and feature healthy foods that complement the menu served to students. Caregiver meals are made possible through funding from the City of Austin and community donations to the Austin Ed Fund's AISD Crisis Support Fund.

Daily To-Go Meals

Families will also be able to get free breakfast and lunch daily at more than 40 AISD schools. Daily meal sites provide breakfast and lunch for children enrolled in on-campus enrichment programs as well as to-go meals for any child younger than 19.

Daily to-go meal program service dates vary by campus.

Sites will serve breakfast from 9-10 a.m. and lunch from 12-1 p.m.

Families with children not enrolled in on-campus programs may visit any school serving daily meals, call the number noted near the school's main entrance and a cafe team member will bring food to them. Families are advised to not enter buildings during meal pick up.

Foods served at daily meal sites are prepared for consumption on the day they are served. Caregiver meals are not available at daily meal sites. Families wishing to pick up weekly meal packs for children and caregivers are encouraged to visit any AISD curbside site each Thursday.