Austin ISD reveals plans for new school year

The Austin Independent School District has revealed its plans for the new school year. The district's Reopen Task Force has been busy setting guidelines and protocols while being guided by federal, state, and local entities as well as students, parents, and staff to ensure a safe and transparent transition.

Come August 18, Austin ISD will offer full on-campus learning, hybrid, or 100% at-home learning options for students and families to feel safe.

For students and staff going back to campus, health screenings will be conducted upon arrival each day.

In line with the Centers for Disease Control and Texas Education Agency recommendations, breakfast and lunch will be offered in the classroom.

Students and staff will have to wash hands before meal service, tables will be sanitized, and everyone will maintain social distancing and not be allowed to share desks, tables, or food.

Pending approval from the Texas Department of Agriculture, AISD plans to send meals home with students for the days they're not on campus and run curbside at some locations for students who remain 100% virtual if needed.

Buses will still run but with specific guidelines.

The district's transportation scheduling team will determine family transportation needs and coordinate bus routes based on route capacity, all while following CDC recommendations.

AISD Superintendent Dr. Paul Cruz spoke with Austin Mayor Steve Adler during the mayor's "Got A Minute" segment and Dr. Cruz reminded the community that while these guidelines are currently in place they could change at any moment.

Dr. Cruz says the district welcomes feedback from families and staff.

You can get more details on AISD's website.

