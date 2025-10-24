Austin ISD students receive more than 1,000 free new shoes

The Brief The Junior League of Austin Kids In Cool Shoes committee helped give shoes to Austin ISD students More than 1,000 new shoes were given away for free



Some Austin Independent School District students were able to get some free shoes thanks to The Junior League of Austin and volunteers from major companies.

The backstory:

On October 23, The Junior League of Austin Kids In Cool Shoes committee and volunteers from major companies in Austin were able to fit and give more than 1,000 new, free pairs of shoes to Austin ISD kinder through third-graders at four different schools.

What you can do:

For those interested in making a donation, you can click here.