Austin ISD to hold outdoor, socially-distant graduation ceremonies

Austin ISD says that it will be hosting outdoor graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021 next week.

In-person ceremonies will be held from Friday, May 28 to Thursday, June 3 at one of three district outdoor stadiums: Toney Burger Athletic Center, House Park, or Nelson Field.

Students at Rosedale School will be celebrated during an on-campus ceremony on May 28.

The district says that students, families, and staff that attend in person will be expected to follow safety protocols that include wearing face coverings, temperature checks, and social distancing. Staff members will be on-site to provide direction.

Each graduate will be allowed eight guests from the same household to attend the ceremonies, which will include a combination of live and pre-recorded content. Graduates will walk in the traditional processional and be seated on the field six feet apart.

The ceremonies will be livestreamed on AISD.TV, cable channel 22, or Facebook Live.

AISD says it is planning for these events based on current public health guidance. If local or state ordinances change, the district will modify its plans accordingly and updates will be shared on the district website.

The district is reminding attendees that there is a Clear Bag Policy in place that details the type and size of bags that visitors are allowed to bring into the stadiums.

