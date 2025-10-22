Austin man arrested for murder in connection to fentanyl overdose death
article
LEANDER, Texas - An Austin man was arrested for murder in connection to a fentanyl overdose death in Leander.
What we know:
Leander police said on Oct. 20, Michael Woodruff, of Austin, was arrested for murder — delivery of a controlled substance. The arrest stems from a fentanyl overdose death that happened back in April.
During his arrest, he also had fentanyl and cocaine on him.
He was taken to the Williamson County Jail.
This is an ongoing investigation.
The Source: Information from the Leander Police Department