Austin man arrested for murder in connection to fentanyl overdose death

By
Published  October 22, 2025 2:44pm CDT
Leander
Michael Woodruff

The Brief

    • An Austin man was arrested for murder
    • Leander police said this stemmed from a fentanyl overdose death back in April

LEANDER, Texas - An Austin man was arrested for murder in connection to a fentanyl overdose death in Leander.

What we know:

Leander police said on Oct. 20, Michael Woodruff, of Austin, was arrested for murder — delivery of a controlled substance. The arrest stems from a fentanyl overdose death that happened back in April.

During his arrest, he also had fentanyl and cocaine on him. 

He was taken to the Williamson County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Source: Information from the Leander Police Department

