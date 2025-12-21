Austin man in custody after fatal stabbing in northeast Travis County

article

The Brief Travis County deputies arrested Faran Abdolrahimi and charged him with murder following a fatal stabbing early on Sunday morning. A man in his 40s died at a northeast Travis County home despite lifesaving efforts by deputies at the scene. Authorities have not yet released the victim's identity pending official notification of his next of kin.



Travis County sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect early Sunday in connection with a fatal stabbing at a residence in northeast Travis County, authorities said.

Fatal Incident on Lipton Lane

What we know:

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at about 12:12 a.m. reporting a stabbing at a home in the 14900 block of Lipton Lane, according to a news release.

Deputies arrived and found a man in his 40s suffering from multiple stab wounds. Deputies administered CPR, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, and the man was pronounced dead at about 12:30 a.m., officials said.

Witnesses provided deputies with a description of the suspect, and the Pflugerville Police Department assisted in the search, authorities said. The suspect, identified as Faran Abdolrahimi, 30, of Austin, was located and taken into custody.

Charges and victim identification

What's next:

Abdolrahimi was booked into the Travis County Jail and charged with murder, officials said.

The victim’s identity will be released after positive identification by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office and notification of next of kin, authorities said.