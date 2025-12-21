Austin man in custody after fatal stabbing in northeast Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Travis County sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect early Sunday in connection with a fatal stabbing at a residence in northeast Travis County, authorities said.
Fatal Incident on Lipton Lane
What we know:
The Travis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at about 12:12 a.m. reporting a stabbing at a home in the 14900 block of Lipton Lane, according to a news release.
Deputies arrived and found a man in his 40s suffering from multiple stab wounds. Deputies administered CPR, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, and the man was pronounced dead at about 12:30 a.m., officials said.
Witnesses provided deputies with a description of the suspect, and the Pflugerville Police Department assisted in the search, authorities said. The suspect, identified as Faran Abdolrahimi, 30, of Austin, was located and taken into custody.
Charges and victim identification
What's next:
Abdolrahimi was booked into the Travis County Jail and charged with murder, officials said.
The victim’s identity will be released after positive identification by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office and notification of next of kin, authorities said.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Travis County Sheriff's Office.