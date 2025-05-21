Austin man sentenced to 12 years after 2023 SWAT standoff

article

The Brief An Austin man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm after a 2023 SWAT standoff.



An Austin man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a charge stemming from a SWAT standoff that happened in 2023.

According to court documents, 38-year-old Steven Moreno Briseno was arrested by Austin Police after he surrendered during a barricaded standoff at his family's home in east Austin on Nov. 30, 2023.

East Austin SWAT standoff

The backstory:

The court documents say before 6 a.m. that day, Briseno was under the influence of methamphetamine and got into a fight with his wife, physically assaulting her. A call to 911 was made, and he ran from the home when police arrived.

Officials say he ran to a vacant apartment across the street, then sprinted back to his home, where he barricaded himself inside. At this time, the family was no longer in the home.

Court documents show officers documented Briseno's behavior, saying it was becoming more aggressive at this point. He refused the officers' commands to come out of the home and made comments about arming himself and threatening to shoot if the officers did not back away from the home.

Officers reported they were able to see Briseno fashioning a tripod and mounting a long rifle on top. He was also seen smoking from a glass pipe that resembled a meth pipe, while he loaded multiple rounds into rifles, handguns, and at least one shotgun, officials say. He was wearing a camouflaged tactical vest.

When APD SWAT arrived on the scene, Briseno was told to come out of the home with his hands up and empty. Court documents show he fired at least one round from inside the home.

After several minutes, officials said Briseno surrendered to APD, about six hours after the situation started.

Officers found 10 firearms, loaded magazines and boxes of ammunition on the kitchen table, near the front door, and near multiple windows in the front of the house.

Court documents show he poured unknown chemicals all over the home and left the gas stove flame on.

Briseno had previously been convicted of multiple felonies, including burglary on Nov. 30, 2022.

He pleaded guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm on Jan. 15, 2025.